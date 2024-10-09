Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,614 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

