Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,142 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after buying an additional 735,949 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 63.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,930 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1,115.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 168,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 154,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

