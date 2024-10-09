Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,711 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $673.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

