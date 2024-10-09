Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Federal Signal by 74.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.5 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.