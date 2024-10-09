Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.09.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

