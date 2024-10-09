Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.85. 680,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 18.9 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
