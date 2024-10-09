Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.85. 680,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 18.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.