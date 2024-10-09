Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 475 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $387.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $401.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

