Trust Co of Kansas Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.