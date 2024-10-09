Trust Co of Kansas Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $105,063,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

