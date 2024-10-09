Trust Co of Kansas Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $237.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

