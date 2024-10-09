Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

