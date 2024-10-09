Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 165 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 4.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in RTX were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

