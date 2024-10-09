Trust Co of Kansas Purchases Shares of 2,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

