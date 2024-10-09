Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.89 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $430.25 million and $14.89 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

