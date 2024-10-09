Turbo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $459.48 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Turbo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Turbo has a total market cap of $459.48 million and $174.18 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00716957 USD and is up 7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $235,724,221.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

