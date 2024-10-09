Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.90. Tuya shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 738,809 shares traded.

Tuya Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuya stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tuya worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

