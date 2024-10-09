TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 34,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
TX Rail Products Trading Down 7.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About TX Rail Products
TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.
