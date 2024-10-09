U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 368,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,092,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

U-BX Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05.

About U-BX Technology

(Get Free Report)

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-BX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-BX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.