U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 368,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,092,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05.
About U-BX Technology
U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.
