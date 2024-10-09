Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,233 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

