Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys 705 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

