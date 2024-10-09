Udine Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,817,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 43,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $415.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

