Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $30.69 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ultra has a market cap of $30.69 million and $735,608.61 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,478.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00529011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08092336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $796,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

