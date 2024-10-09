Ultra (UOS) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.06 million and $658,685.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,786.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.00526049 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072723 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08092336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $796,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

