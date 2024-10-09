UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $208.92 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 14% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $208.92 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00256700 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,453,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,091,068 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

