Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 385,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,859. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

