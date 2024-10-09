Uniswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.64 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.14 or 0.00011749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $136.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00105654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

