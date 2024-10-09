United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1824755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

United Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

