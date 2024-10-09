United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

