United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,422,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

