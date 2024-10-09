Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 588,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 285,112 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 680,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 144,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

