Universal Security Instruments Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) recently disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on April 3, 2023, the company received a letter from NYSE Regulation on behalf of NYSE American LLC, notifying them of non-compliance with the continued listing standards outlined in Section 704 of the Exchange’s Company Guide. This non-compliance was due to Universal Security Instruments’ failure to conduct an annual meeting for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022, by the deadline of March 31, 2023.

To address this issue, Universal Security Instruments anticipates holding an annual meeting later in the fall of 2023. By doing so, the company intends to rectify the situation and regain compliance with NYSE American’s continued listing requirements.

Following the receipt of the letter notifying them of non-compliance, Universal Security Instruments promptly issued a press release on April 5, 2023, to inform stakeholders about the situation. The press release, included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, highlights the company’s plan to address the identified deficiency.

Additionally, the company has provided relevant information by filing the necessary paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This includes the press release dated April 5, 2023, as well as an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Harvey B. Grossblatt, the President of Universal Security Instruments, signed the document on behalf of the registrant in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements on April 5, 2023.

Investors and stakeholders of Universal Security Instruments will be monitoring closely for updates as the company navigates the process of regaining compliance with the NYSE American’s listing standards.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

