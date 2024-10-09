Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1,332,523 shares.
Uranium Participation Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
