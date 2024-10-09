USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

USAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

