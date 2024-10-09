USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $75.63 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $75.63 million and $281,288.46 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00524722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00073238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

