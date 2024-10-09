VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 484.69 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 484.69 ($6.34). Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.50 ($6.31).

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of £500.55 million, a PE ratio of 790.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 505.66.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,114.75%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

