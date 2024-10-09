Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 703,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

