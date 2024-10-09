Get alerts:

On October 8, 2024, Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) held its annual meeting of shareholders to elect directors for the company. The final votes were counted and reported by the Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC.

The shareholders voted on the following nominees as Directors of the Company:

– Howard A. Brecher: 9,037,803 votes for, 168,076 votes withheld– Stephen R. Anastasio: 8,910,982 votes for, 294,897 votes withheld– Mary Bernstein: 8,959,395 votes for, 246,484 votes withheld– Alfred R. Fiore: 9,073,172 votes for, 132,707 votes withheld– Stephen P. Davis: 9,072,970 votes for, 132,909 votes withheld– Glenn J. Muenzer: 9,043,871 votes for, 162,008 votes withheld

Following the voting, all nominees were elected as Directors of Value Line, Inc.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 8, 2024. Howard A. Brecher, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Value Line, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

