Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $454,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

