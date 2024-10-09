Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.68 and last traded at $198.68, with a volume of 212317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

