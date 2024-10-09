Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $198.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

