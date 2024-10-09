Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.