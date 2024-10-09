Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,103,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

VWO stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.