Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

