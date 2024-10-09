Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

