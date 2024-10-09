Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 264.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $128.45. 145,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

