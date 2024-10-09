Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

