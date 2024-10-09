Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $591.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

