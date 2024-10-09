Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGT traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.71. 85,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.