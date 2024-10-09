Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $591.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

