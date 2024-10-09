Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

